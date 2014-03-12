© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Work Stories

Work Stories: Fast Food Manager Jamie Manriquez & Experiences on the Job

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published March 12, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST
IMG_2176.jpg
Maya Springhawk Robnett
/
KAWC Colorado River Public Media
Jamie Manriquez

This month during Arizona Edition’s Work Stories series, we are talking with fast-food workers.  Jamie Manriquez is a single mother who has worked in fast food for nearly a decade.  She took the job to help support her two daughters and, eventually, was promoted to a manager.  Here, Manriquez talks about some good and bad experiences on the job…(originally aired 03/12/14).

I have my two daughters and I have to pay all the bills, everything. And one of my dreams was to buy them a house. So, I say, I want to do very good in my job and I wanna go, like, higher. I wanna be a manager; I wanna be somebody. And…yeah. I have my own house now. And I’m very proud of it.

This piece was featured in the March 5th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show, as well as other Work Stories, can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

Work StoriesWork StoriesWork StoryJamie ManriquezFast FoodFast Food Work StoriesManagerSingle mother
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content