Work Stories: Fast Food Manager Jamie Manriquez & Experiences on the Job
This month during Arizona Edition’s Work Stories series, we are talking with fast-food workers. Jamie Manriquez is a single mother who has worked in fast food for nearly a decade. She took the job to help support her two daughters and, eventually, was promoted to a manager. Here, Manriquez talks about some good and bad experiences on the job…(originally aired 03/12/14).
I have my two daughters and I have to pay all the bills, everything. And one of my dreams was to buy them a house. So, I say, I want to do very good in my job and I wanna go, like, higher. I wanna be a manager; I wanna be somebody. And…yeah. I have my own house now. And I’m very proud of it.
