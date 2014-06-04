© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Work Stories

Work Stories: Frank Acuña, Family Tragedy, & the Art of Embalming

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published June 4, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST
IMG_2251_2_0.jpg
Maya Springhawk Robnett
/
KAWC Colorado River Public Media
Frank Acuña "

Arizona Edition - Frank Acuña started working in funeral services at the age of nineteen.  After a family tragedy, Acuña decided to continue work in the industry rather than pursue a career in veterinary medicine.  In this installment of Work Stories, Acuña recounts the road which led him to a 40-year-long career…(originally aired 06/04/14).

This piece was featured in the June 4th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show, as well as past Work Stories, can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

Work StoriesWork StoriesMorticiansAcuña
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content