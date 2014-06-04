Work Stories: Frank Acuña, Family Tragedy, & the Art of Embalming

Arizona Edition - Frank Acuña started working in funeral services at the age of nineteen. After a family tragedy, Acuña decided to continue work in the industry rather than pursue a career in veterinary medicine. In this installment of Work Stories, Acuña recounts the road which led him to a 40-year-long career…(originally aired 06/04/14).

