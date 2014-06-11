© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Work Stories: Funeral Director Darren Mattice and Detachment

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published June 11, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST
Darren Mattice
Darren Mattice, Funeral Director at Yuma Mortuary

Darren Mattice is a 42-year old funeral director at the Yuma Mortuary.   In this installment of Arizona Edition's Work Stories, Mattice, who has been in funeral services for 2 decades, talks about detachment and the fine line between caring too much and not caring enough.  Mattice has been in Yuma for almost 11 years; he is a father of two…(originally aired 06/11/14).

I think everybody deals with it differently in this industry and they have a different way of dealing with things. I've seen it throughout my career. People sometimes can't deal with it.

This piece was featured in the June 6th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show, as well as past Work Stories, can be found below in the related content section.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
