Work Stories: Funeral Director Darren Mattice and Detachment

Darren Mattice is a 42-year old funeral director at the Yuma Mortuary. In this installment of Arizona Edition's Work Stories, Mattice, who has been in funeral services for 2 decades, talks about detachment and the fine line between caring too much and not caring enough. Mattice has been in Yuma for almost 11 years; he is a father of two…(originally aired 06/11/14).

I think everybody deals with it differently in this industry and they have a different way of dealing with things. I've seen it throughout my career. People sometimes can't deal with it.

