Work Stories: Firefighter Richard Root

Arizona Edition – Throughout this month in the Work Stories series, KAWC is interviewing Yuma firefighters. In this installment of Work Stories, Interim Battalion Chief Richard Root recalls his time spent in Prescott after the deaths of 19 firefighters during the Yarnell Hill Fire and an interesting experience he had as a firefighter in Yuma. Root has been a Fire Captain for more than 7 years; he got into fire service when he was 24, more than 15 years ago…(originally aired 08/05/14).

We were stationed out of a fire station across from the memorial for the nineteen firefighters. And in that time, we had the community coming over; we had people from all over the state, and pretty much the world—people from Europe and Australia.

This piece was featured in the August 5th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show, as well as other Firefighter Work Stories, can be found below in the related content section.