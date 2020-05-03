© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: Yuma Comic Book Shop Powers Through Shutdown

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 2, 2020 at 9:31 PM MST
Arizona Edition 

 

Small businesses throughout Yuma County continue to adapt to the evolving coronavirus pandemic and Fan-Quest Games, Yuma's only gaming shop that features comic books, has managed to power through the crisis. 

 

Fan-Quest has been around since the '90s. Store Owner, Diane Hillegass, spoke with KAWC's Lou Gum on this week's Arizona Edition.  Hillegass remembers opening the business with thrown together shop fixtures and tells us about her recent attempts to tap into relief programs offered by state and federal government during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 

Hillegass started Fan-Quest in a 600 square-foot shop with her brother more than 30 years ago. They had little start-up money. Now running the business alone, Hillegass says her loyal customer base, a revival in table-top gaming, and blockbuster movies based on comic books have led to good financial years for Fan-Quest.  But the shop's good sales and daily game nights ended quickly after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's Executive Order to close non-essential businesses. 

 

While navigating financial relief programs and the daily closure of her business, Hillegass is moving forward following bittersweet news that a loyal customer donated a decades old collection of comic books to the store after falling ill.  Hear more on Arizona Edition

 

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
