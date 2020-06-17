© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Yuma County

Arizona Edition: Yuma County Health Explains 'Contact Tracing'

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published June 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM MST
yuma_covid_update.jpg

 

Testing for COVID-19 in Yuma County continues to increase but community spread of the virus is contributing to higher numbers.

 

That was the message from Diana Gomez, Director of the Yuma County Public Health District, in part of a wide-ranging discussion of the official and public response to the COVID-19 pandemic in southwestern Arizona.

 

Gomez talks about the risks of international travel to and from Mexico through nearby ports of entry and cross-state travel to California. She says county officials are in regualr contact with international and neighboring-state agencies to monitor the spread of COVID-19 region-wide.

Gomez explains that only Yuma County residents are counted in the number of tests administered in the county and positive cases reported in daily County updates. Those tested in the County from elsewhere have their results transferred.

Listen to KAWC's Lou Gum interview Gomez on Arizona Edition.

(Original airdate 6/12/20)

Tags

Yuma CountyArizona Edition
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
