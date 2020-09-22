© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: Yuma County Recorder Discusses Election Challenges

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published September 21, 2020 at 9:50 PM MST
With the general election less than 50 days away, the Yuma County Recorder's Office is preparing for an election impacted by a global pandemic, misinformation, and voter insecurity. 

"Misinformation, in essence, would discourage voters from participating, and really confuse voters and then they may choose not to vote," said Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth Poquette on this episode of Arizona Edition. "And that is a very unfair approach."

Stallworth-Poquette says there is misinformation about when early ballots are counted, the security of early ballots, double-voting, and abou the U.S. Postal Service. The County addresses each of these concerns on Arizona Edition. 

For one, Stallworth-Poquette says early ballots are counted as they come in. Though the actual votes cannot be viewed until Election Night, there is a record of the vote immediately.

But Stallworth-Poquette says concerns about foreign interference are real. But she expresses faith in the Department of Homeland Security to handle them. "I think those are real threats." 

In Yuma County, thousands of early ballots will go out during the first weeks of October. If a ballot is disqualified it's typically because the voter doesn't include the ballot in the envelope, forgets to sign the affidavit signature or their signature doesn't match the one the recorder's office has on file.

 But through a two-step process, the county will contact the voter to verify any discrepancies and has until the fifth day after the election to remedy the concern. 

"I feel very confident we have procedures in place to mitigate risk for states and counties," Stallworth-Poquette said. "I think misinformation is discouraging voters or confusing them is just as much a risk as those larger, larger risks you hear about on national news."

 

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
