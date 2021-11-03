Humane Society Of Yuma At Max Capacity

The Humane Society of Yuma is full.





Executive Director, Anette Lagunas, said they have 1,063 pets in their care. Of those, 290 are foster animals.



However, Lagunas said reaching today's max capacity is something HSOY has never experienced before.



"So, in 2020 we only had 199 stray animals come in in October. While this October, we have seen 474. So, what I really want to get out there, my message today is talk to your neighbor before you bring these stray animals into the shelter."



Lagunes says the shelter needs volunteer foster families. The only requirement to foster a pet from HSOY is that if you have other pets, they should be vaccinated. HSOY also holds adoption events at PetSmart to help finds new homes for shelter animals.



HSOY has adoption fees of $40 to adopt any pet, including spayed/neutered, first vaccination, and microchipped. A price relatively low compared to other places.



Have dog supplies you're interested in donating? Lagunas said they are always in need of those.



"Yeah, we're always looking for donations. You know, anything that we get donated is that much more money than we can spend on the animals. So if we even paper towels, you know it doesn't necessarily have to be something for the pet's office, supplies, paper, pen, any of that. Stuff that gets donated to us. We can turn around and use the money we would have spent on those products for the animals in our care. If you have dog or cat food that may be your pet was eating, and now it doesn't like we will take that as well."



HSOY is having a Poker for Paws Tournament on Saturday, November 13, starting at noon at Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge located at 2852 E 16th Street. To learn more about the event, click here.

