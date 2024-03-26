Shutterstock / Shutterstock 35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio

KOFA Border Radio Presents

35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 6 pm

Lecture Hall 106 in the Matador Activity Center

AWC Yuma Campus

FREE

35000 Watts is the untold story of college radio brought to life by the students behind the mic and the bands they made famous. It’s the story of the youth and music culture that originated and later flourished on the airwaves of American colleges and universities, establishing a new generational voice and a new path to success for countless alumni and artists, like R.E.M., U2, the B-52s, David Letterman, Billy Crystal, and Bob Odenkirk.

The film highlights an era where college radio’s influence was at its peak—featuring interviews with iconic big-name acts and smaller regional bands who may have only lived their rock-and-roll dream for a short while, as well as discussions with former college radio alumni about their role in college radio and why college radio is still relevant in today’s media-saturated landscape.

The feature documentary is a celebration of the independent spirit that created so many culture-defining stations and kept them on the air for generations. 35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio delves into the ongoing impact and legacy of those who were at the epicenter of this radio revolution.