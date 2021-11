There are several options to listen to KAWC online:

Click on our player at the top of the page

KAWC News and Information (88.9 FM in Yuma and Parker)

TuneIn Radio: https://tunein.com/radio/KAWC-FM-889-s31568/

KOFA Border Radio (Music) (94.7 FM and 1320 AM in Yuma)

TuneIn Radio: https://tunein.com/radio/KOFA-Border-Radio-1320-s31567/

Download the KAWC App