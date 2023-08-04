Border Radio
Looking for great community music? Border Radio brings together blues, folk, rock, oldies, and local artists, with community news, information about organizations important to you, and perspectives from real people living on the US-Mexico Border.
-
Two new songs from two huge pop stars: we hear about new releases from former child stars Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.
-
The Barbie movie is on pace to be the top-grossing film this year. This means we're about to get a lot of movies trying to duplicate that success in a toy-filled cinematic future.
-
The boundary-pushing dance pop group delivers a performance awash in upbeat and optimistic melody.
-
The artist, whose world encompasses rap, clothing, fitness, food and more, performs funky, reinterpreted highlights from his discography in his Tiny Desk.
-
Each week, guests and hosts on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour share what's bringing them joy. This week, X-Terminators, The Righteous Gemstones, and the new Gabriels album Angels & Queens.