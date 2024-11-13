© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KAWC's The Hot Spot from the KAWC Student Newsroom
KAWC's The Hot Spot
Weekly
Hosted by Elias Alvarez

KAWC's The Hot Spot is the 2025 KAWC Student Newsroom's weekly look at news and issues impacting young people in the Yuma community. The program builds on the success of the 2024 KAWC Student Newsroom program The Intern Show, archived below.

Ways To Subscribe
Latest Episodes