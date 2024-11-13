KAWC's The Hot Spot
Weekly
KAWC's The Hot Spot is the 2025 KAWC Student Newsroom's weekly look at news and issues impacting young people in the Yuma community. The program builds on the success of the 2024 KAWC Student Newsroom program The Intern Show, archived below.
Ways To Subscribe
Latest Episodes
The KAWC Student Newsroom and student hosts of Siendo Primero, Saghey Barcenas and Evelyn Garcia, were assigned to cover the No Kings protest in Yuma n October.
On the day for the special election, Arizona Western College’s president Dr. Daniel Corr hosted a town hall with Yuma county’s elected officials from district 23 and district 25.The KAWC student newsroom partnered with Siendo Primero hosts and producers, Saghey Barcenas and Evelyn Garcia for the event to interview our state representatives.
This week, as the KAWC’s Student Newsroom summer Training wraps up, we reflected on our students journey in the program.
This week, we talked to Miss Ocean to Ocean Teen to learn how pageantry improved her mental health, and we also spoke with a local egg producer about how she's navigated fluctuating egg prices and high demand.
This week, we talk about water safety in pools and how Yuma turned out to be more than just a training stop for one doctor.
The student newsroom spoke with AWC’s maintenance director about what goes on over the summer on the main campus in Yuma. And, The HSOY offers tips for keeping pets safe in the heat.
This week, the student newsroom spoke with Yuma County’s first female eagle scout. And, we dive into student concerns about immigration.
This is our first episode of KAWC's The Hot Spot! This week, we heard from Deja Foxx about her experience campaigning as a Gen-Z in Arizona Congressional District 7 primary election.
In this special episode of the Intern Show, we spoke with graduates about their next steps. And, the Student Newsroom reflects on our first year serving the community.
In this special episode of the Intern Show, we celebrate Mother’s Day by hearing from a student mom and learning about the child development center at Arizona Western College.