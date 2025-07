This is our first episode of KAWC's The Hot Spot! Produced by the KAWC Student Newsroom, we look forward to bringing you news that matters to Yuma & La Paz counties!

This week, we heard from Deja Foxx about her experience campaigning as a Gen-Z in the Arizona congressional district 7’s primary election. And, Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot addresses the US Army's 250th birthday celebration.