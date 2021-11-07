-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Saying he needs to act because of "lawlessness,'' Gov. Doug Ducey has imposed an 8 p.m. statewide curfew…
-
A statewide 8 p.m. curfew was issued Sunday by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and local leaders as part of a statewide emergency. It remains in effect for one…
-
Photo Gallery: Dozens in Yuma Peacefully Protest Death of George Floyd,In Favor of #BlackLivesMatterDozens took to the sidewalks Saturday evening, at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 24th Street in Yuma, to peacefully protest the death of George…