Matador Memories: Celebrating AWC's Golden Anniversary
Arizona Western College began offering learning opportunities to the residents of southwestern Arizona in the fall of 1963. KAWC joined the entire AWC community in 2013 in celebrating this golden anniversary. This page is an archive for Matador Memories that aired during Morning Edition and All Things Considered from people whose lives have been changed through Arizona Western College.
Arizona Western College Student Government President Christian Taffe is not a Yuma native, but he is glad AWC gave him a local option before he embarks on…
Chelsea Sierra Bradley is a current student at Arizona Western College. She says working with AWC's Coordinator of Student Leadership and Activities, Sara…
Gary Pullins was one of the first students to attend Arizona Western College, he came to Yuma to pursue his dream of a career in baseball. He says he had…
Tom Tyree was a student at Arizona Western College from 1966-to-1967. He came to AWC to play football, but says he was most influenced by an AWC English…
Kyle Hawkey was a full time student at AWC beginning in 2008 and became a professor in 2011. But his association with AWC began many years before when he…
Sylvia Herrera was among the first group of students to enroll in Arizona Western College. She learned about the school before the campus was finished…
Frank Nunez was a student at Arizona Western College and NAU-Yuma from 1997-to-2001. He is now an Assistant Prinicipal at Yuma High School. Nunez says one…
John Stratton led the AWC Matador Men’s baseball team for 27 years, ending In 2011. Coach Stratton says AWC was a great place to coach baseball, and a…
Gary Foy is Professor Emeritus in Business at Arizona Western College, where he taught from 1967-1998. Professor Foy says there is an interesting history…
Rick Tozer is the former Associate Dean For La Paz County Services at Arizona Western College and a former member of the AWC District Governing Board. His…