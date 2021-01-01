© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
AWC_50years.jpg
Matador Memories: Celebrating AWC's Golden Anniversary

Arizona Western College began offering learning opportunities to the residents of southwestern Arizona in the fall of 1963. KAWC joined the entire AWC community in 2013 in celebrating this golden anniversary. This page is an archive for Matador Memories that aired during Morning Edition and All Things Considered from people whose lives have been changed through Arizona Western College.

  • Christian_Taffe.Still002.jpg
    AWC
    Christian Taffe: Matador Memories
    Arizona Western College Student Government President Christian Taffe is not a Yuma native, but he is glad AWC gave him a local option before he embarks on…
  • Chelsea_Sierra_Bradley.Still001.jpg
    AWC
    Chelsea Sierra Bradley : Matador Memories
    Chelsea Sierra Bradley is a current student at Arizona Western College. She says working with AWC's Coordinator of Student Leadership and Activities, Sara…
  • Gary_Pullins.Still001.jpg
    AWC
    Gary Pullins : Matador Memories
    Gary Pullins was one of the first students to attend Arizona Western College, he came to Yuma to pursue his dream of a career in baseball. He says he had…
  • Tom_Tyree.Still001.jpg
    AWC
    Tom Tyree : Matador Memories
    Tom Tyree was a student at Arizona Western College from 1966-to-1967. He came to AWC to play football, but says he was most influenced by an AWC English…
  • Kyle_Hawkey.Still001.jpg
    AWC
    Kyle Hawkey : Matador Memories
    Kyle Hawkey was a full time student at AWC beginning in 2008 and became a professor in 2011. But his association with AWC began many years before when he…
  • Sylvia_Herrera.Still001.jpg
    AWC
    Sylvia Herrera : Matador Memories
    Sylvia Herrera was among the first group of students to enroll in Arizona Western College. She learned about the school before the campus was finished…
  • Frank_Nunez.Still001.jpg
    AWC
    Frank Nunez : Matador Memories
    Frank Nunez was a student at Arizona Western College and NAU-Yuma from 1997-to-2001. He is now an Assistant Prinicipal at Yuma High School. Nunez says one…
  • John_Stratton.Still001.jpg
    AWC
    John Stratton : Matador Memories
    John Stratton led the AWC Matador Men’s baseball team for 27 years, ending In 2011. Coach Stratton says AWC was a great place to coach baseball, and a…
  • Gary_Foy.Still001.jpg
    AWC
    Gary Foy : Matador Memories
    Gary Foy is Professor Emeritus in Business at Arizona Western College, where he taught from 1967-1998. Professor Foy says there is an interesting history…
  • Rich_Tozer.Still001.jpg
    AWC
    Rich Tozer : Matador Memories
    Rick Tozer is the former Associate Dean For La Paz County Services at Arizona Western College and a former member of the AWC District Governing Board. His…
