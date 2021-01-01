KAWC is pleased to host Spirited Discussions, a civic engagement event moderated by KAWC News Director Lou Gum, offering the public the chance to have a conversation about topics of interest to our community.

Designed to bring policy makers and experts together with the public in an informal setting, the events last approximately two hours. The first half-hour will be a social meet & greet, followed by a fifty-minute to one-hour featured guest presentation and a moderated question and answer period. The evening will conclude with a half-hour social wrap-up and a casual good night.

For more information, or to suggest a topic, call us at (928) 344-7690 or email news@kawc.org. To offer to host a Spirited Discussion event, please email support@kawc.org.

