Alice FerrisDevelopment Director
Alice Ferris has served as KAWC's Development Director since January 2006. She has more than twenty-five years of professional fundraising experience, not including her start as the "human bubble machine" during Lawrence Welk pledge breaks at Wisconsin Public Television in Madison, Wisconsin.
In 2020, Alice was the 21st worldwide recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Founders’ Medallion, recognizing exemplary service to AFP Global, local chapters, and the sector as a whole. She is also a three-time honoree as AFP-Northern Arizona Fundraising Professional of the Year. Alice has served on a multitude of nonprofit boards, presently serving on Communication Arts Partners and the Bolz Center for Arts Administration Boards at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was the 90th person in the world to achieve the Advanced Certified Fundraising Executive (ACFRE) credential and has been a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) since 1999.
In addition to her work with KAWC, she is frequently spotted on PBS stations throughout the country and on Arizona PBS (Phoenix) and Arizona Public Media (Tucson) during pledge drives. She has been national pledge talent for Ken Burns: America's Storyteller, Downton Abbey, Suze Orman's Financial Solutions for You, and The Civil War.
At KAWC, Alice manages philanthropic giving, pledge drives, grants, special events, strategic planning, and directs the development program. She is also the KAWC webmaster because she learned to program in BASIC on an Apple IIc in 5th grade and has been a bit of a geek ever since.
-
Join KAWC and StoryCorps as we celebrate the conclusion of the StoryCorps Mobile Booth Stop in Yuma!WHEN: Thursday, December 19 at 5:30 pmWHERE: Historic…
-
KAWC's Spirited Discussion series welcomes Kevin Schindler, an award-winning educator and writer who has worked for more than 20 years at Lowell…
-
The first issue of Arizona Highways magazine was published in April, 1925. In this presentation, former publisher Win Holden will share the fascinating…
-
It has been a tough time for media outlets over the last few years, as charges of media bias and “fake news” have taken a toll on the public’s trust in…
-
KAWC is pleased to host Mandalit del Barco, Correspondent, National Desk, NPR West, for our next Spirited Discussion! Del Barco will provide a commentary…
-
When the nation's communities at large think about science, they don't always think of Arizona. The Arizona Science Desk, a two year collaboration among…
-
KAWC is pleased to host author and Arizona Science Desk Reporter, Melissa Sevigny for our next Spirited Discussion! Sevigny will read from her book,…
-
What: Community discussion with a panel of experts on "Climate Change: What Might We See in Yuma in the Next 30 Years?"When: Wednesday, April 20, 5:30-7…
-
Our next Spirited Discussions forum on Wednesday, April 15 will discuss Healthcare in Yuma: Expanding Options.GuestsJustin Farren, Director of…
-
The first 2015 Spirited Discussions forum on Friday, January 30 will discuss JTED (Joint Technical Education District)--What Happens Next?Guests (subject…