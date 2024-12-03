KAWC/KOFA Studio Open House Thursday, December 12

You’re invited to drop by the KAWC/Border Radio studios on Thursday, December 12, from 4 pm to 7 pm, for a Holiday Open House. Meet our team, watch us broadcast live, record a testimonial, and celebrate the holidays with your public radio family!

WHEN: Thursday, December 12 from 4 pm to 7 pm

WHERE: KAWC/KOFA Studios, Matador Activity Center (MAC), Arizona Western College Yuma Campus, 2020 S Ave 8 E, Yuma, AZ 85365

Highlights:

4-6 pm All Things Considered Live

4 pm - 7 pm Refreshments available from Nan Bain of River City Grill

4 pm - 7 pm Testimonial recordings

COST: FREE

No need to RSVP—we hope to see you there!