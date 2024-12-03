© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KAWC/KOFA Studio Open House Thursday, December 12

KAWC | By Alice Ferris
Published December 3, 2024 at 8:55 PM MST

You’re invited to drop by the KAWC/Border Radio studios on Thursday, December 12, from 4 pm to 7 pm, for a Holiday Open House. Meet our team, watch us broadcast live, record a testimonial, and celebrate the holidays with your public radio family!

WHEN: Thursday, December 12 from 4 pm to 7 pm

WHERE: KAWC/KOFA Studios, Matador Activity Center (MAC), Arizona Western College Yuma Campus, 2020 S Ave 8 E, Yuma, AZ 85365

KAWC_KOFA Campus Map

Highlights:
4-6 pm All Things Considered Live
4 pm - 7 pm Refreshments available from Nan Bain of River City Grill
4 pm - 7 pm Testimonial recordings

COST: FREE

No need to RSVP—we hope to see you there!
Alice Ferris
Alice Ferris, MBA, CFRE, ACFRE, has served as KAWC's Development Director since January 2006. She has more than thirty years of professional fundraising experience, not including her start as the "human bubble machine" during Lawrence Welk pledge breaks at Wisconsin Public Television in Madison, Wisconsin.
