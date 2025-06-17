Education Solutions
Stories from KAWC Education Solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer whose position is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.
Recent stories...
Yuma and Parker high schoolers learn from AWC student mentors in first-ever Future Matadors Career Exploration CampArizona Western College held its inaugural Future Matadors summer camp for ninth through 11th grade students in June through the TRIO Talent Search Program.
The Yuma Union High School District will be offering free sports physicals to student athletes at an event next month.
More than an estimated $118 million in federal K-12 funding has been withheld from Arizona schools. Arizona's Mark Kelly and Greg Stanton are demanding the funds be released.
Families of children in grades K-8 can access info and resources, receive free school supplies and vaccines.
On this week's episode of Arizona Edition, hear about an anniversary for Pell Grants, the Humane Society of Yuma's summer camp, Colorado River water negotiations and AZ SC Justice Maria Elena Cruz.
As Congress rushes to vote on the "Big Beautiful Bill," students and education advocates urge support for Senate's Pell provisions, which would preserve college access for majority of AWC students.
The first week of the Humane Society of Yuma's summer camp was focused on "Being Good to Our Pets" for kids ages 7 through 9.
The San Luis education town hall that CD7 candidates Grijalva, Foxx and Malvido attended shined a spotlight on the community's education needs and the impact of the border.
During an interview with KAWC, Dr. Corr announced that AWC won't be increasing property taxes despite federal funding uncertainties and initial projections that it'd be needed.
Jamie Sheldahl began his career in Yuma School District One and now, decades later, he's retiring as its superintendent.
Starting Fall 2025, Arizona Western College students can begin earning an associate's of applied science in marketing.
