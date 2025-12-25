© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Suverkrup Elementary's real life Elf on the Shelf

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published December 25, 2025 at 2:48 PM MST
Principal Trish Valentin has been dressing up like an Elf on the Shelf for three years now because of the students' smiles.
1 of 13  — EDITED/9A4A1599.jpg
Principal Trish Valentin has been dressing up like an Elf on the Shelf for three years now because of the students' smiles.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Each day of the final week before break, Principal Valentin dons a jingly velvet suit and tights to look like the Elf on the Shelf.
2 of 13  — EDITED/9A4A1569.jpg
Each day of the final week before break, Principal Valentin dons a jingly velvet suit and tights to look like the Elf on the Shelf.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
A student looks up at Valentin before posing for a photo with her.
3 of 13  — EDITED/9A4A1580.jpg
A student looks up at Valentin before posing for a photo with her.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Most days didn't involve much searching since Valentin would "hide" in open spaces for everyone to see, but on the day KAWC visited, students had to work a little harder to catch a glimpse of her.
4 of 13  — EDITED/9A4A1571.jpg
Most days didn't involve much searching since Valentin would "hide" in open spaces for everyone to see, but on the day KAWC visited, students had to work a little harder to catch a glimpse of her.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
The students were overjoyed to see her — even at four days into the week!
5 of 13  — EDITED/9A4A1577.jpg
The students were overjoyed to see her — even at four days into the week!
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
As students poured into the library, they'd light up with smiles once they spotted Principal Valentin.
6 of 13  — EDITED/9A4A1636.jpg
As students poured into the library, they'd light up with smiles once they spotted Principal Valentin.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Students and staff gathered and lingered at the library before classes began to see Valentin as the Elf on the Shelf.
7 of 13  — EDITED/9A4A1586.jpg
Students and staff gathered and lingered at the library before classes began to see Valentin as the Elf on the Shelf.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
When asked for their opinion, students said that they thought this tradition and Principal Valentin are "wonderful."
8 of 13  — EDITED/9A4A1608.jpg
When asked for their opinion, students said that they thought this tradition and Principal Valentin are "wonderful."
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Principal Valentin had the original Elf on the Shelf storybook on hand for reading.
9 of 13  — EDITED/9A4A1613.jpg
Principal Valentin had the original Elf on the Shelf storybook on hand for reading.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
There was a regular Elf on the Shelf hiding in the library bookcases, too. The students thought nothing of it since there are plenty of scout elves hiding in classrooms and homes.
10 of 13  — EDITED/9A4A1603.jpg
There was a regular Elf on the Shelf hiding in the library bookcases, too. The students thought nothing of it since there are plenty of scout elves hiding in classrooms and homes.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Principal Valentin borrowed a little cart from the librarian one day to cycle around campus.
11 of 13  — EDITED/IMG_1240.jpg
Principal Valentin borrowed a little cart from the librarian one day to cycle around campus.
Trish Valentin
Valentin shared that the kids were especially delighted by her cycling around.
12 of 13  — EDITED/IMG_1236.jpg
Valentin shared that the kids were especially delighted by her cycling around.
Trish Valentin
Trish Valentin's hiding spots included the roof and parking lot, too.
13 of 13  — Screenshot 2025-12-25 at 2.02.43 PM.png
Trish Valentin's hiding spots included the roof and parking lot, too.
Trish Valentin

It’s Christmas day, and for plenty of kids in Yuma and La Paz counties, that means eagerly awaited presents from Santa.

In the days leading up to the holidays, many households have a little Elf on the Shelf hiding around who watches the kids and reports back to Santa. But before school let out for winter break, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary had something better: their very own real-life Elf on the Shelf.

For the last week of classes, Suverkrup students spent each morning seeking out Principal Trish Valentin, who dressed up like an elf and greeted them from a variety of spots – from the roof to the library and even bicycling around campus.

“Three years ago I saw it on a principals page on social media, and I thought ‘I'll try it and see how it works with the kids,’ so I ordered the costume,” Valentin said. “And once I saw the joy on their faces and how excited they were to see me every day and find me, I thought I've got to make this a tradition and do it every year.”

That tradition is now three years strong and it's spreading. Valentin shared that the principals at Gary Knox Elementary and Dorothy Hall Elementary had said they’d be trying it out this year, too.

“I think that's great,” she added. “I think it's good that it's spreading the joy around town because the kids will enjoy it.”

On the day KAWC visited, Valentin was hiding in the library, but she was found pretty quickly. When she asked kids if somebody told them, they confirmed they had.

“Go tell Miss Molina she’s not allowed to tell my secret!” Valentin told them.

Sometimes it’s hard finding a spot, but she tries to stay creative.

“Yeah, I was in a tree the first year, went on the roof a couple of times,” Valentin said. “I usually start the first day out on the roof, and then I try to find different places. Went on the buddy bench with the Bulldog last year, and then yesterday I rode Miss Turner's cart. I stole the librarian’s cart and rode around the sidewalk and then was out at the bus loop. So it's a–hard part of trying to find different places that are creative for kids.”

When Valentin hides indoors, however, the kids have to be told they can go find her.

“They're not normally allowed to just go wandering around the school; you know, they have to stay out on the playground where they can be supervised, so today they were lucky and got to go find me,” she said.

Even on the fourth day of seeking Principal Valentin, the kids remained delighted, and a few told KAWC as much.

“I think she’s wonderful,” said Chantelle.

“Well it’s fun and cool and it’s fun, um, finding things,” Cataleya said.

“I really like the tradition that Miss Valentin does every, like, every year,” Alessandra added. “It's because that, it like, it makes me laugh sometimes. I love how she dresses up. It's very light, it’s very light. I feel like she just does that to, like, make people laugh and stuff.”

“I think it's fun for her to do this. It's more like ‘activitive’ for us and to experience new things and other stuff like how elves can get on other stuff. I think that's fun,” Marely said. “I like her, like, going on other stuff, like every day you learn something new, maybe something can pop up.”

These students’ thought were echoed by the laughter and grins all the other kids were sharing, and that is exactly why Valentin dresses up in a jingly velvet suit each year.

“Those kids’ smiles. It just makes all–every day worth it when I get up in the morning and I get dressed and I come here and I see them excited. They ask questions. They want to know what I'm doing. It's just the smiles on their faces makes it all worth it,” she concluded.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.
Tags
News EducationCrane Elementary School DistrictCrane School DistrictH. L. Suverkrup ElementaryChristmas Season
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko Stargazer
Related Content