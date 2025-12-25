Photos: Suverkrup Elementary's real life Elf on the Shelf

It’s Christmas day, and for plenty of kids in Yuma and La Paz counties, that means eagerly awaited presents from Santa.

In the days leading up to the holidays, many households have a little Elf on the Shelf hiding around who watches the kids and reports back to Santa. But before school let out for winter break, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary had something better: their very own real-life Elf on the Shelf.

For the last week of classes, Suverkrup students spent each morning seeking out Principal Trish Valentin, who dressed up like an elf and greeted them from a variety of spots – from the roof to the library and even bicycling around campus.

“Three years ago I saw it on a principals page on social media, and I thought ‘I'll try it and see how it works with the kids,’ so I ordered the costume,” Valentin said. “And once I saw the joy on their faces and how excited they were to see me every day and find me, I thought I've got to make this a tradition and do it every year.”

That tradition is now three years strong and it's spreading. Valentin shared that the principals at Gary Knox Elementary and Dorothy Hall Elementary had said they’d be trying it out this year, too.

“I think that's great,” she added. “I think it's good that it's spreading the joy around town because the kids will enjoy it.”

On the day KAWC visited, Valentin was hiding in the library, but she was found pretty quickly. When she asked kids if somebody told them, they confirmed they had.

“Go tell Miss Molina she’s not allowed to tell my secret!” Valentin told them.

Sometimes it’s hard finding a spot, but she tries to stay creative.

“Yeah, I was in a tree the first year, went on the roof a couple of times,” Valentin said. “I usually start the first day out on the roof, and then I try to find different places. Went on the buddy bench with the Bulldog last year, and then yesterday I rode Miss Turner's cart. I stole the librarian’s cart and rode around the sidewalk and then was out at the bus loop. So it's a–hard part of trying to find different places that are creative for kids.”

When Valentin hides indoors, however, the kids have to be told they can go find her.

“They're not normally allowed to just go wandering around the school; you know, they have to stay out on the playground where they can be supervised, so today they were lucky and got to go find me,” she said.

Even on the fourth day of seeking Principal Valentin, the kids remained delighted, and a few told KAWC as much.

“I think she’s wonderful,” said Chantelle.

“Well it’s fun and cool and it’s fun, um, finding things,” Cataleya said.

“I really like the tradition that Miss Valentin does every, like, every year,” Alessandra added. “It's because that, it like, it makes me laugh sometimes. I love how she dresses up. It's very light, it’s very light. I feel like she just does that to, like, make people laugh and stuff.”

“I think it's fun for her to do this. It's more like ‘activitive’ for us and to experience new things and other stuff like how elves can get on other stuff. I think that's fun,” Marely said. “I like her, like, going on other stuff, like every day you learn something new, maybe something can pop up.”

These students’ thought were echoed by the laughter and grins all the other kids were sharing, and that is exactly why Valentin dresses up in a jingly velvet suit each year.

“Those kids’ smiles. It just makes all–every day worth it when I get up in the morning and I get dressed and I come here and I see them excited. They ask questions. They want to know what I'm doing. It's just the smiles on their faces makes it all worth it,” she concluded.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.