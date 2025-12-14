© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Yuma winter visitors, U.S. Rep. Grijalva and school holiday traditions

By Victor Calderón,
Alexandra RangelSisko Stargazer
Published December 14, 2025 at 1:46 PM MST
Arizona Edition Logo

Thousands of winter visitors flock to Arizona for the season but this year many Canadians aren't returning.

Civic engagement reporter Alexandra Rangel spent some time talking with Canadian snowbirds in Yuma about their concerns and how they're feeling.

And Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva waited 50 days to be sworn in. She’s not wasting time as she settles in to her office in Washington, D.C.

KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with Congresswoman Grijalva this week. She said her delay to be sworn in has delayed local services in Yuma County.

Finally, the holidays are here and that means lots of festivities.

In Yuma County, we wanted to get a little taste of the traditions our schools have become known for. In San Luis High School, that tradition’s the annual Special Education Christmas Posada and Transition Fair, a night where students with disabilities and without get to perform, receive recognition and learn about community resources.

Over at H.L. Suverkrup Elementary in Yuma, kids spent the last week before winter break seeking their very own real life Elf on the Shelf around campus each morning. Principal Trish Valentin dressed up like the Elf and greeted students from a variety of spots. From the roof to the library and one day, bicycling around. 

