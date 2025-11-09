© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition: utility rates, Hobbs in Yuma and AWC's next president

By Victor Calderón,
Alexandra RangelSisko Stargazer
Published November 9, 2025 at 11:09 AM MST
If you live in Arizona, you know energy costs keep going up. And we all need to use our air conditioner during most of the year.

KAWC civic engagement reporter Alexandra Rangel previews a community event next week with the Arizona Public Interest Research Group.

Also, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs was in Yuma this past week. Gov. Hobbs is crossing the state on what she’s calling her Arizona First Tour.

Hobbs formally announced last month that she is running for re-election in 2026. Republicans Karrin Taylor Robson and Congressman Andy Biggs have announced their intention to run for the office as well.

In Yuma, Gov. Hobbs met with local elected officials, small business owners and ag leaders to discuss the impacts of higher costs for them and residents.

While in Yuma, Gov. Hobbs also had lunch at Mr. G’s, visited Martha’s Garden date farm, the Treehouse Kids Club and the Amberly’s Place domestic violence shelter. She finished her day in Yuma watching an Arizona Cardinals game with supporters at Prison Hill Brewing Company.

Finally, last month, the Arizona Western College District Governing Board announced their intention to consider a sole preferred candidate for the position of college president, Reetika Dhawan.

She is currently both vice president of Workforce and Healthcare Programs at AWC and CEO of the Entrepreneurial College.

President Daniel Corr announced that he will be retiring at the end of the academic year in July 2026.

KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer attended a town hall with Dhawan on the main campus on Wednesday and has more details.

