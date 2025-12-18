Arizona news organizations unite to strengthen local media

In this episode, KAWC News director Lou Gum's final Arizona Edition, we’re joined by Chris Kline, the outgoing President of the Arizona Media Association.

Over the course of his tenure, Kline has been a strong advocate for local journalism, media innovation, and the vital role a free press plays in Arizona’s communities.

From evolving technology and shifting audience expectations to funding model breakdowns and increasingly ideological ownership structures, the threats to local media are varied and ongoing.

As Kline prepares to step away from this leadership role at AMA, we’re taking time to reflect on the impact of his work, the challenges facing the media industry, and what lies ahead for Arizona’s news landscape.

Arizona Media Association

