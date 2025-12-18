© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona news organizations unite to strengthen local media

By Lou Gum
Published December 18, 2025 at 2:56 PM MST
Arizona Edition Logo

In this episode, KAWC News director Lou Gum's final Arizona Edition, we’re joined by Chris Kline, the outgoing President of the Arizona Media Association.

Over the course of his tenure, Kline has been a strong advocate for local journalism, media innovation, and the vital role a free press plays in Arizona’s communities.

From evolving technology and shifting audience expectations to funding model breakdowns and increasingly ideological ownership structures, the threats to local media are varied and ongoing.

As Kline prepares to step away from this leadership role at AMA, we’re taking time to reflect on the impact of his work, the challenges facing the media industry, and what lies ahead for Arizona’s news landscape.

Arizona Media Association

Arizona Edition public mediaKAWC News
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
