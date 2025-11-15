Broadband for farms, campus voices on AWC’s presidential search

This week, Yuma County marked a milestone in agricultural technology as local leaders and Governor Katie Hobbs unveiled the first tower in a new broadband network designed to bring high-speed internet directly to farm fields.

We hear how the project took shape and why growers say reliable connectivity is becoming essential.

Later, Arizona Western College faculty and staff react to a series of town halls featuring the college’s preferred presidential candidate, Dr. Reetika Dhawan. They share what stood out, what questions remain and what they hope as they anticipate a new chapter in AWC history.