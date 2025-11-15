© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Broadband for farms, campus voices on AWC's presidential search

By Alexandra Rangel,
Sisko Stargazer
Published November 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM MST
This week, Yuma County marked a milestone in agricultural technology as local leaders and Governor Katie Hobbs unveiled the first tower in a new broadband network designed to bring high-speed internet directly to farm fields.

We hear how the project took shape and why growers say reliable connectivity is becoming essential.

Later, Arizona Western College faculty and staff react to a series of town halls featuring the college’s preferred presidential candidate, Dr. Reetika Dhawan. They share what stood out, what questions remain and what they hope as they anticipate a new chapter in AWC history.

Arizona Edition BroadbandAgricultureYuma AgricultureKatie HobbsArizona Gov. Katie HobbsArizona Western CollegeReetika DhawanHigher Education
Alexandra Rangel
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
