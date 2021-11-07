-
Behind the Yuma Multiversity is a push to expand access to higher education in Yuma County by a coalition of local individuals and businesses.On this…
College enrollment is down nationwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As vaccines are administered and virus numbers improve, Arizona Western College, the…
By Howard Fischer - Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Calling it a less expensive and more accessible alternative, a House panel voted Monday to allow…
Where is Arizona Western College going in the future and how can it best serve students as school leaders look to increase college degree attainment in…
By Howard Fischer - Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Courting a possible lawsuit, state senators voted to direct the Board of Regents and community…
Representatives from seven universities and colleges in Arizona and Mexico gathered in Yuma Wednesday. The institutions signed on to an agreement to…
Dr. Daniel Corr will take over the presidency of Arizona Western College (AWC) on July 1st, but he's already on the leading edge of what he calls a major…
Last year Northern Arizona University honors students traveled to southwestern Arizona and northern Mexico to explore the Colorado River Delta during a…
Politicians, educators, and others gathered in Yuma to discuss the results of the 2013 Arizona Town Hall. The subject this year is Higher Education in…