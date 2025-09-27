© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside the Issues: Education Solutions for Arizona

KAWC | By Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission
Published September 27, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST
Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission/Arizona Media Association/Arizona Local News Foundation/Riester

KAWC presents “Inside the Issues: Education Solutions for Arizona," a first-of-its-kind statewide town hall featuring leading voices on early childhood, K-12 and post-secondary education. Moderated by trusted Arizona journalists, the discussion tackles access, affordability, quality, and the future of education in a ra pidly changing state — without partisan politics.

Presented in partnership with the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the Arizona Media Association, the Arizona Local News Foundation and Riester, this event is part of a collaborative effort to spark meaningful conversations on one of Arizona’s most critical issues.
Tags
News EducationEarly EducationK-12 Public SchoolsHigher Education
Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission
See stories by Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission
Related Content