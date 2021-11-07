-
Those looking to register for classes at Arizona Western College will have more time to get to see the campus and register in person. The college…
-
For the fourth consecutive year in a row, librarians in the Yuma Union High School District are challenging students to a districtwide reading…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Arizonans may get the last word on a nearly $2 billion tax cut plan that mainly benefits the wealthy.…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- A trial judge has tossed out most of the remaining claims of foes seeking to void the voter-approved…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Republican lawmakers are making another bid to further restrict sex education in Arizona schools.On a…
-
-
As the first full academic year within the pandemic comes to an end for teachers and students we speak with Gina Thompson, Superintendent of Yuma Union…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizona schools remain free to suspend or expel students, no matter how young.A proposal to ban that…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- It's taken at least four decades.But Arizona's community colleges appear to be on the verge of being…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- The fate of a tax on the rich to help fund education could come down to whether the Arizona Supreme…