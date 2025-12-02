Photos: HSOY pups help relieve stress at AWC Yuma campus for finals week

"Finals can be a very stressful time," said Arizona Western College student Connor Fletcher.

Standing outside the Matador Activity Center on the Yuma campus Monday morning, Fletcher was joined by Professor Kris Duke, Humane Society of Yuma volunteers and four dogs: Yuma, Arizona, Artemis and Dobby.

It was the first day of finals at AWC, but while most students had places to be, many spared a moment to come pet the pups. Fletcher and Duke spoke on behalf of the AWC Business Club, which put on the event.

"Oh, it has been amazing," Dr. Duke said. "There has been so many students who have stopped by, checked out the Humane Society information, pet the dogs, and just sat and gave these dogs love and hopefully, the reason why we brought these dogs here is because it’s the end of the semester, and what are they all doing? They’re all trying to get their homework done and their finals. One way to relieve stress? Petting dogs."

Each of the dogs' leashes read "ADOPT ME" in all caps, sending an extra message that the students could take them home if they so wished.

Duke explained that the club wanted to partner with HSOY because they're looking to develop community partnerships and support organizations with programs that support the community.

"There are so many animals in the Humane Society that they run out of space, and it would be lovely to bring them on to campus so people can see these animals and hopefully play with them and fall in love and adopt them, and that frees up space for the Human Society so they can really provide a wonderful service to the community—and they do," Duke said. "They already do. I just want to help them even more."

Looking out at fellow students petting the dogs, Fletcher concluded the day was successful.

"Yes, I would say that a lot of them, they seem to be enjoying them," he said. "The animals are very friendly and they’re coming up and you can pet them."

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

Note: Arizona Western College is KAWC's license holder.