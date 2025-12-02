© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: HSOY pups help relieve stress at AWC Yuma campus for finals week

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published December 2, 2025 at 11:29 AM MST
A student reaches down to pet Artemis, one of four HSOY pups who came down to the AWC Yuma campus for finals week.
1 of 9  — IMG_8200.jpg
A student reaches down to pet Artemis, one of four HSOY pups who came down to the AWC Yuma campus for finals week.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Arizona, a shepherd mix, looks up with delight at one of the handlers helping with the event.
2 of 9  — IMG_8182.jpg
Arizona, a shepherd mix, looks up with delight at one of the handlers helping with the event.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
College students visiting the AWC Yuma Campus were able to pet the dogs Monday morning.
3 of 9  — IMG_8185.jpg
College students visiting the AWC Yuma Campus were able to pet the dogs Monday morning.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Artemis wasn't camera shy—nor did she shy away from any petting from students.
4 of 9  — IMG_8197.jpg
Artemis wasn't camera shy—nor did she shy away from any petting from students.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Dobby soaked up plenty of love and attention from students.
5 of 9  — IMG_8203.jpg
Dobby soaked up plenty of love and attention from students.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Like Arizona, Yuma was very happy to receive attention from passersby.
6 of 9  — IMG_8181.jpg
Like Arizona, Yuma was very happy to receive attention from passersby.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Petting wasn't exclusive to students — anybody passing by could pet the animals.
7 of 9  — Screenshot 2025-12-02 at 9.58.36 AM.png
Petting wasn't exclusive to students — anybody passing by could pet the animals.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Yuma and Arizona showed up a little later to the event, but they were eager to be outside.
8 of 9  — IMG_8180.jpg
Yuma and Arizona showed up a little later to the event, but they were eager to be outside.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Arizona was especially energetic Monday morning. Her counterparts, Artemis and Dobby, were more content to lay down and be lavished with petting.
9 of 9  — IMG_8189.jpg
Arizona was especially energetic Monday morning. Her counterparts, Artemis and Dobby, were more content to lay down and be lavished with petting.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer

"Finals can be a very stressful time," said Arizona Western College student Connor Fletcher.

Standing outside the Matador Activity Center on the Yuma campus Monday morning, Fletcher was joined by Professor Kris Duke, Humane Society of Yuma volunteers and four dogs: Yuma, Arizona, Artemis and Dobby.

It was the first day of finals at AWC, but while most students had places to be, many spared a moment to come pet the pups. Fletcher and Duke spoke on behalf of the AWC Business Club, which put on the event.

"Oh, it has been amazing," Dr. Duke said. "There has been so many students who have stopped by, checked out the Humane Society information, pet the dogs, and just sat and gave these dogs love and hopefully, the reason why we brought these dogs here is because it’s the end of the semester, and what are they all doing? They’re all trying to get their homework done and their finals. One way to relieve stress? Petting dogs."

Each of the dogs' leashes read "ADOPT ME" in all caps, sending an extra message that the students could take them home if they so wished.

Duke explained that the club wanted to partner with HSOY because they're looking to develop community partnerships and support organizations with programs that support the community.

"There are so many animals in the Humane Society that they run out of space, and it would be lovely to bring them on to campus so people can see these animals and hopefully play with them and fall in love and adopt them, and that frees up space for the Human Society so they can really provide a wonderful service to the community—and they do," Duke said. "They already do. I just want to help them even more."

Looking out at fellow students petting the dogs, Fletcher concluded the day was successful.

"Yes, I would say that a lot of them, they seem to be enjoying them," he said. "The animals are very friendly and they’re coming up and you can pet them."

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

Note: Arizona Western College is KAWC's license holder.

Tags
News EducationArizona Western CollegeHumane Society of YumaFinalsDogsWellnessAWC Business Club
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko Stargazer
Related Content