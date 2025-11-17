Spirited Discussion: The Power and Future of Local News

Join us for Spirited Discussions: The Power and Future of Local News

In an era of rapid change and national noise, local journalism remains the heartbeat of our community. Join us for a conversation about why local news matters, who's covering our region, and how public media serves the Colorado River communities.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 9 at 5:00 pm

WHERE: River City Grill, 600 W 3rd St, Yuma, AZ 85364

WHAT: This special edition of Spirited Discussions marks News Director Lou Gum's final event with KAWC after 16 years of service. General Manager Dave Riek will welcome guests before Lou moderates a panel featuring KAWC Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer, KAWC Civic Engagement Reporter Alexandra Rangel, a member of the KAWC Student Newsroom, and Alex Wakefield, Director of Special Projects with the Arizona Media Association. Our panelists will discuss the stories that shape our understanding of Yuma and La Paz Counties, the challenges facing local journalism, and what it takes to cover communities often overlooked by larger news outlets.

The KAWC Education Solutions Reporter is supported by the Arizona Media Foundation.

The KAWC Student Newsroom is supported by the Local News Initiative of Southern Arizona, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, the Scripps Howard Fund, and generous individual local support.

5-5:30 pm Social time with snacks and drinks

5:30-6:45 pm Spirited Discussion Program

6:45-7 pm Continued socializing and discussion

COST: FREE

No need to RSVP—we hope to see you there!