Arizona Western College officials celebrated the beginning of construction on a Science Lab at the San Luis Learning Center on Monday.AWC officials said…
Arizona Western College students will have to wear a face-covering regardless of vaccination status to begin the new school year, according to AWC…
Behind the Yuma Multiversity is a push to expand access to higher education in Yuma County by a coalition of local individuals and businesses.On this…
A former Arizona Western College employee detailed a list of complaints against the college and its President, Dr. Daniel Corr, in a 12-minute online…
The Pomp and Circumstance will be returning in person for Arizona Western College students next month.The 2020 commencement was held virtually due to the…
College enrollment is down nationwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As vaccines are administered and virus numbers improve, Arizona Western College, the…
A former Arizona Western College football player who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season will not be with the team Sunday as they go…
Arizona Western College has restarted its sports seasons after pausing last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as case numbers in Yuma County…
Starting Aug. 17 all students at Arizona Western College can use Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus services for free without a YCAT sticker for a…