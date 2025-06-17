Arizona Western College announces new marketing degree

A new opportunity at Arizona Western College awaits those interested in breaking out into marketing, sales or public relations. Starting Fall 2025, the college will be offering a new Associate of Applied Science in Marketing degree.

The program requires 64 credit hours for completion and provides students with a foundation in marketing principles, sales, branding, basic graphic design, social media strategy and advertising.

“After collaborating closely with a steering committee of regional marketing leaders, we’re thrilled to introduce our new Associate of Applied Science in Marketing,” said AWC Professor of Economics Dr. Michelle Sims. “This program was thoughtfully designed to align with real-world career paths and evolving industry needs. Whether students are just beginning their journey or making a career shift, they’ll find an exciting degree experience that can be shaped around their unique goals and interests. It’s a great way to transform their creativity into a dynamic and rewarding career."

According to AWC's press release, the program offers flexibility and depth to match individual students' goals and ends with a capstone project and a hands-on internship to ensure that they leave with both knowledge and real-world experience.

Electives that may appeal to marketing students include classes on community relations, branding and storytelling, international marketing, marketing research, and entrepreneurial marketing.

Course offerings and a program map can be found here. For information on general enrollment and financial aid at AWC, visit here.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.