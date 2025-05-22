Mother, son and daughter all graduate from Arizona Western College

The commencement ceremony at Arizona Western College on May 16 was a memorable evening for many, but it was especially meaningful for one local family.

Maria Molina and her two children, Brianda and Luis Molina, celebrated a rare triple graduation as all three earned associate degrees on the same night.

Maria Molina, who has worked at AWC for the past four years and currently serves as an Administrative Assistant in the Facilities department, crossed the stage alongside her daughter and son in a moment of shared achievement. Maria and Brianda both earned associate degrees in Business, while Luis graduated from AWC’s Early College program with an Associate of Science.

Luis will also be celebrating his high school graduation from Gila Ridge High School later this week.

“I would never have thought I would be honored to walk the line beside my children,” Maria said. “Becoming a mom at a young age, my goal was always to push my children to their full potential. As much as I annoyed them, I told them daily that the sky is beyond the limit and anything and everything is possible. While I was telling them, my husband was telling me. I am beyond proud of my babies.”

Each member of the Molina family has plans to continue their academic journey. Luis will head to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida this fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering.

Maria plans to complete an Occupational Certificate in Logistics at AWC before transferring to Northern Arizona University to earn a Bachelor’s in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Meanwhile, Brianda is aiming to complete an Associate of Applied Science in Welding, with future plans to join the U.S. Air Force.

