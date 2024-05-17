© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

La Cosecha honors Arizona Western College graduates and those who helped them along the way

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 17, 2024 at 5:06 PM MST
Left to right, Arizona Western College Class of 2024 graduates Willyam Garcia Vargas, Valeria Lopez and Ashley Elizarraras Cruz.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Left to right, Arizona Western College Class of 2024 graduates Willyam Garcia Vargas, Valeria Lopez and Ashley Elizarraras Cruz.

The journey to a college degree depends on the hard work of the graduates themselves. But for first generation students, there are usually family, friends and mentors along the way who help.

It is for this sense of community, that each year Arizona Western College in Yuma honors outstanding graduates who will move on to pursue a four-year degree with La Cosecha, a banquet held in their honor.

Scholarships are also awarded each year at La Cosecha. This year's event was sponsored by Jimmy Esparza, the chief executive officer of Renewable Power USA, who is an alumnus of Arizona Western.

AWC’s graduation is tonight at Gila Ridge High School’s football stadium.

Victor Calderón/KAWC
Ivette Contreras, right, will graduate from Gila Ridge High School next week. She took classes from AWC and has earned an associate's in arts. With her are her mother Lupita Rangel and sister Itzel.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Ivette Contreras, right, will graduate from Gila Ridge High School next week. She took classes from AWC and has earned an associate's in arts. With her are her mother Lupita Rangel and sister Itzel.
Selene Vargas Hinojosa is another double graduate from AWC and Yuma Catholic High School. She's with her mother Selene.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Selene Vargas Hinojosa is another double graduate from AWC and Yuma Catholic High School. She's with her mother Selene.
AWC graduate Willyam Garcia Vargas and guests.
/
Victor Calderón/KAWC
AWC grad Valeria Lopez of San Luis and guests.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
AWC grad Valeria Lopez of San Luis and guests.
AWC grad Ashley Elizarraras Cruz and guests.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
AWC grad Ashley Elizarraras Cruz and guests.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from some AWC Class of 2024 graduates.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content