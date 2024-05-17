La Cosecha honors Arizona Western College graduates and those who helped them along the way

The journey to a college degree depends on the hard work of the graduates themselves. But for first generation students, there are usually family, friends and mentors along the way who help.

It is for this sense of community, that each year Arizona Western College in Yuma honors outstanding graduates who will move on to pursue a four-year degree with La Cosecha, a banquet held in their honor.

Scholarships are also awarded each year at La Cosecha. This year's event was sponsored by Jimmy Esparza, the chief executive officer of Renewable Power USA, who is an alumnus of Arizona Western.

AWC’s graduation is tonight at Gila Ridge High School’s football stadium.

Victor Calderón/KAWC

Victor Calderón/KAWC Ivette Contreras, right, will graduate from Gila Ridge High School next week. She took classes from AWC and has earned an associate's in arts. With her are her mother Lupita Rangel and sister Itzel.

Victor Calderón/KAWC Selene Vargas Hinojosa is another double graduate from AWC and Yuma Catholic High School. She's with her mother Selene.

AWC graduate Willyam Garcia Vargas and guests. / Victor Calderón/KAWC

Victor Calderón/KAWC AWC grad Valeria Lopez of San Luis and guests.

Victor Calderón/KAWC AWC grad Ashley Elizarraras Cruz and guests.

—-

