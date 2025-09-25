Applications welcome for vacancy on Yuma County Superior Court

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' office is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy on the Yuma County Superior Court, Hobbs announced Thursday.

The opening on the Yuma court is due to the retirement of Judge Lawrence Kenworthy.

Gov. Hobbs' office will review applications and interview selected applicants for the position. Hobbs will appoint the new judge at a later date.

Applicants must be at least 30 years of age and less than 65 years of age, of good moral character, admitted to the practice of law in Arizona for the past five years, a resident of Arizona for the past five years and a resident of Yuma County for the past year.

The application can be found online here. A signed PDF version of the application and attachments must be submitted via email to azgovlegal@az.gov by 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Initial interviews with Gov. Hobbs' office staff will be open to the public. More information on the time and location of interviews will be posted at bc.azgovernor.gov.