Applications welcome for vacancy on Yuma County Superior Court

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 25, 2025 at 7:47 PM MST
Yuma County Superior Court
facebook.com/YumaSuperiorCourt
Yuma County Superior Court

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' office is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy on the Yuma County Superior Court, Hobbs announced Thursday.

The opening on the Yuma court is due to the retirement of Judge Lawrence Kenworthy.

Gov. Hobbs' office will review applications and interview selected applicants for the position. Hobbs will appoint the new judge at a later date.

Applicants must be at least 30 years of age and less than 65 years of age, of good moral character, admitted to the practice of law in Arizona for the past five years, a resident of Arizona for the past five years and a resident of Yuma County for the past year.

The application can be found online here. A signed PDF version of the application and attachments must be submitted via email to azgovlegal@az.gov by 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Initial interviews with Gov. Hobbs' office staff will be open to the public. More information on the time and location of interviews will be posted at bc.azgovernor.gov.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
