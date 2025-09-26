Sen. Gallego tells KAWC why he postponed Yuma town hall event

U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego was supposed to be in Yuma on Thursday.

He had scheduled a town hall meeting here. But, as Sen. Gallego told KAWC, his office received an increase in death threats in the days following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. So the Yuma event is postponed.

KAWC spoke with Gallego by phone on Thursday. He was in Phoenix where he was scheduled to speak at a Latino-owned business in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.