Sen. Gallego tells KAWC why he postponed Yuma town hall event

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 26, 2025 at 9:16 AM MST
The office of U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego announced he will hold a town hall event on Sept. 15 in Yuma. More details coming later.
x.com/RubenGallego
U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego at an earlier town hall event.

U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego was supposed to be in Yuma on Thursday.

He had scheduled a town hall meeting here. But, as Sen. Gallego told KAWC, his office received an increase in death threats in the days following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. So the Yuma event is postponed.

KAWC spoke with Gallego by phone on Thursday. He was in Phoenix where he was scheduled to speak at a Latino-owned business in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
