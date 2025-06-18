Yuma Rural Development Office to remain open, Sen. Gallego announces

A federal rural development office in Yuma that was previously set to close will remain operational following intervention from U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), local leaders confirmed this week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) had planned to shut down the Yuma Rural Development Office as part of lease terminations associated with the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) plan that was announced earlier this year. The decision was reversed after Sen. Gallego sent a letter earlier this year urging the agency to reconsider, citing the office’s critical role in supporting rural communities.

“The Rural Development Office is vital to keeping Yuma the Lettuce Capital of the World,” Gallego said in a released statement. “Shutting it down would have been a gut punch to Arizona farmers. DOGE’s plan to close it showed just how out of touch they are with rural communities. Thanks to our intervention and the intervention of local leaders, we stopped DOGE in its tracks and kept the office open.”

Local officials echoed Gallego’s concerns, emphasizing the office’s importance to the region’s economy and infrastructure.

“On behalf of our entire community, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Senator Ruben Gallego,” Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said. “When the Yuma Rural Development Office was slated for closure, it was a dire situation for our town and countless families. Senator Gallego’s unwavering advocacy ensured that this essential office will remain open.”

San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel also praised the decision, calling the office a “lifeline” for residents and businesses.

“Thankfully, Senator Gallego immediately stepped in, advocating tirelessly on our behalf," Mayor Riedel said. "We are immensely grateful for his commitment to rural Arizona.”

The USDA’s Yuma office houses both the Natural Resources Conservation Services and the Farm Services Agency. Over the past decade, the office has facilitated nearly $623 million in federal loans and grants for projects throughout Yuma County and surrounding areas.

Projects supported through the office include a hospital expansion in Bisbee, economic development investments for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, water infrastructure improvements in Colonias and housing support across Yuma and Santa Cruz counties.