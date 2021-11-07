-
PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, recently filed a lawsuit against U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue concerning a…
The Yuma Community Food Bank has seen record numbers for individuals served and is now running low on donated food. KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett…
The plant disease citrus greening has hit Florida hard. Growers in other citrus-producing states, like Arizona, see it as a warning.Researchers in San…
Arizona Western College (AWC) received a $250,000 grant from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) for agricultural science education.AWC is one of 30…
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced the first confirmed sighting in Arizona of an insect pest that can damage and…
AZED-In 2009, the discovery of the Asian Citrus Psyllid in Yuma County led to a quarantine of residential and commercial citrus growers.The Asian Citrus…
b Arizona Edition - The USDA’s Alan Stephens was in town last week to celebrate 3 million dollar low interest loan to a charter school in San Luis,…