USDA Issues New Guidance on SNAP Identity and Immigration Verification

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced new measures aimed at tightening identity and immigration verification procedures for applicants to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), following directives from President Donald Trump's administration.

Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services John Walk issued the updated guidance to state agencies this week under the direction of Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins.

The guidance seeks to align with Executive Order 14218, signed by President Trump earlier this year, which calls for enhanced eligibility verification to ensure federal benefits are only provided to those legally entitled to receive them.

"President Trump has made it clear that American taxpayers will no longer subsidize illegal aliens," Secretary Rollins said in a statement. "It is our duty to ensure states confirm the identity and verify the immigration status of SNAP applicants."

The USDA’s move comes amid concerns over improper payments within the program. A 2023 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report cited approximately $10.5 billion in SNAP overpayments that year, amounting to roughly 12% of all disbursed funds.

Inadequate verification of applicants' identities and citizenship status was noted as a key contributing factor.

The new guidance calls on state agencies to adopt stricter identity documentation standards, enhance efforts to detect fraudulent use of Social Security numbers, and more effectively utilize the Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system. USDA officials emphasized that SAVE is now available to states free of charge.

Additional recommendations include implementing identity proofing procedures and increasing the number of in-person interviews to deter fraud and improve the accuracy of benefit eligibility determinations.

The changes are part of a broader federal effort to reduce fraud in federal assistance programs and reinforce the integrity of taxpayer-funded services.