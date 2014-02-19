USDA Efforts to Improve Rural Arizona

b Arizona Edition - The USDA’s Alan Stephens was in town last week to celebrate 3 million dollar low interest loan to a charter school in San Luis, Arizona. The loan will help Harvest Prep Academy serve students in an area highlighted by the USDA as one of particular need along the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s called a colonia and KAWC's Lou Gum asked Stephens about just what that designation means…(originally aired 02/19/14).

