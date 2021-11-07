-
Arizona Western College officials celebrated the beginning of construction on a Science Lab at the San Luis Learning Center on Monday.AWC officials said…
The San Luis Port of Entry is critical to the San Luis economy and essential to our community’s continued growth. It is a gateway for trade and tourism…
While the city of Yuma gets a lot of attention for its proximity to the United States-Mexico border, it isn’t the only Yuma County city on the border.…
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Appointed San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup to the Commission to Prevent Violence Against Women. Chief Jessup, has been the…
The mayor of San Luis, Ariz. says he supports Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision this week to declare a state of emergency on the border and send state National…
Arizona state Rep. Joel John was in San Luis Saturday to meet with residents. Legislative District 4 includes south Yuma County.Rep. John said he wanted…
Known as the lettuce capital of the world, Yuma County continues to produce and harvest the crop despite cases of the coronavirus on the rise and…
The manager of Panchita’s Restaurant and Bakery, a Mexican restaurant in San Luis, Ariz. says the business has survived during the COVID-19 pandemic. With…
Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations discovered an unfinished cross-border tunnel Tuesday after several days excavating the sandy Sonoran…
The border city of San Luis, Ariz. has been a concern for health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crossings between the city and San Luis…