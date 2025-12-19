Recall efforts against San Luis mayor, 2 councilmembers called off

Two separate recall efforts against the mayor of San Luis and two councilmembers are off.

Some residents in the South Yuma County city wanted to recall Mayor Nieves Riedel. A recall petition said Riedel is “confrontational... and she acts only in her own self-interest.”

Riedel is the owner of Riedel Construction. The company builds homes and commercial properties in San Luis and Yuma County.

The recall was called off because organizers said it would have been delayed until the general election in November. Riedel is expected to run for re-election.

Late Wednesday, organizers of a campaign to recall council members Lizeth Servin and Luis Cabrera, said they will not seek to continue their efforts.

City resident Mark Concha said he wants “to foster a more peaceful coexistence.” Concha led a group called "Concerned Citizens" that was behind a successful recall effort against Gadsden Elementary School District board member Luis Márquez. Concha is now on the board.

An effort to recall Gadsden board member Liliana Arroyo was unsuccessful.