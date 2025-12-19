© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Recall efforts against San Luis mayor, 2 councilmembers called off

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 19, 2025 at 2:32 PM MST
San Luis City Hall
Victor Calderón/KAWC
San Luis City Hall

Two separate recall efforts against the mayor of San Luis and two councilmembers are off.

Some residents in the South Yuma County city wanted to recall Mayor Nieves Riedel. A recall petition said Riedel is “confrontational... and she acts only in her own self-interest.”

Riedel is the owner of Riedel Construction. The company builds homes and commercial properties in San Luis and Yuma County.

The recall was called off because organizers said it would have been delayed until the general election in November. Riedel is expected to run for re-election.

Late Wednesday, organizers of a campaign to recall council members Lizeth Servin and Luis Cabrera, said they will not seek to continue their efforts.

City resident Mark Concha said he wants “to foster a more peaceful coexistence.” Concha led a group called "Concerned Citizens" that was behind a successful recall effort against Gadsden Elementary School District board member Luis Márquez. Concha is now on the board.

An effort to recall Gadsden board member Liliana Arroyo was unsuccessful.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
