Podcasts
-
Arizona Edition, KAWC's flagship news and public affairs program, focuses on the issues facing Arizona. Through interviews with local newsmakers, KAWC keeps you informed on issues in the region.
-
Hosted by KAWC Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer, Educating Yuma is KAWC's deep dive into issues impacting parents, students and schools in Yuma and La Paz Counties.
-
The Hot Spot is the KAWC Student Newsroom's bi-weekly look at news and issues impacting young people in the Yuma community. The project builds on the success of a grant funded partnership between KAWC and the AWC Communications Department that began in 2024 with the creation of The Intern Show, archived below. The project includes current student journalists, past students, working as mentors, professional journalists from the KAWC news team and journalism professors from Arizona Western College.
-
Sounds of the Desert or Los Sonidos del Desierto showcases the work of Border Radio’s student interns. Hosted, engineered, and produced by this talented team of rising stars, Sounds of the Desert blends English and Spanish into each day’s musical theme.This program is still in development, so if you would like to provide ideas or suggestions, email sounds@borderradioaz.org. Thanks!
-
A podcast about runners and running from the Public Radio Runner
-
Hear from first-generation students at Arizona Western College, which serves Yuma and La Paz counties.This podcast is designed for AWC students to share their stories about being first-generation college students and to encourage others to take this path in higher education.If you're a student who would like to share your story, contact info@kawc.org.
-
Join us for The Field, featuring discussions with candidates running for offices connected to communities in Yuma and La Paz counties.
-
A celebration of Yuma!