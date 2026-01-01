The Hot Spot is the KAWC Student Newsroom's bi-weekly look at news and issues impacting young people in the Yuma community. The project builds on the success of a grant funded partnership between KAWC and the AWC Communications Department that began in 2024 with the creation of The Intern Show, archived below. The project includes current student journalists, past students, working as mentors, professional journalists from the KAWC news team and journalism professors from Arizona Western College.