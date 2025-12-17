Recall effort against San Luis Mayor Riedel called off

A recall effort against San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel has been called off, City Councilwoman Lizeth Servin confirmed to KAWC on Tuesday.

Some San Luis residents had organized a recall campaign against Mayor Riedel. In a recall petition, Riedel is accused of using "intimidation... confrontational behavior... to silence residents... (with an) aggressive attitude... she acts only in her own self-interest. Her behavior has embarrassed."

Servin said the recall had originally been scheduled for March but would been delayed until November's general election, when Riedel is expected to run for re-election.

KAWC reached out to Mayor Riedel for comment but have not heard back.

A separate recall effort against Servin and Councilman Luis Cabrera is still on and may go on the November ballot. Servin and others have said some people collecting signatures have not been honest about their intentions when going door to door.