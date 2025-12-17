© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Recall effort against San Luis Mayor Riedel called off

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 17, 2025 at 9:10 AM MST
City of San Luis/KAWC
San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel

A recall effort against San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel has been called off, City Councilwoman Lizeth Servin confirmed to KAWC on Tuesday.

Some San Luis residents had organized a recall campaign against Mayor Riedel. In a recall petition, Riedel is accused of using "intimidation... confrontational behavior... to silence residents... (with an) aggressive attitude... she acts only in her own self-interest. Her behavior has embarrassed."

Servin said the recall had originally been scheduled for March but would been delayed until November's general election, when Riedel is expected to run for re-election.

KAWC reached out to Mayor Riedel for comment but have not heard back.

A separate recall effort against Servin and Councilman Luis Cabrera is still on and may go on the November ballot. Servin and others have said some people collecting signatures have not been honest about their intentions when going door to door.

