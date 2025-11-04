© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
San Luis voters to decide council pay, sale of detention center

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 4, 2025 at 2:16 PM MST
KAWC

San Luis voters will decide if city council members will get to keep their pay, benefits and travel expenses.

Proposition 434 is on today's ballot.

San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel supports Prop 434. She told KAWC that the money saved from council pay- about $450,000 - would go toward youth programs and community events including a holiday light parade.

Riedel said funding for those projects was cut in the most recent city budget.

A group that opposes Proposition 434 says cutting council pay would threaten city council accountability and limit who can serve. Araceli Aquino is with Rural Arizona Action.

Also on the ballot, San Luis voters will decide whether to allow the city to sell its detention center. Riedel says it will bring needed money to the city.

Stay tuned to KAWC for results from Tuesday's voting.
News San LuisCity of San LuisSan Luis EconomySan Luis Prison
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
