San Luis voters to decide council pay, sale of detention center

San Luis voters will decide if city council members will get to keep their pay, benefits and travel expenses.

Proposition 434 is on today's ballot.

San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel supports Prop 434. She told KAWC that the money saved from council pay- about $450,000 - would go toward youth programs and community events including a holiday light parade.

Riedel said funding for those projects was cut in the most recent city budget.

A group that opposes Proposition 434 says cutting council pay would threaten city council accountability and limit who can serve. Araceli Aquino is with Rural Arizona Action.

Also on the ballot, San Luis voters will decide whether to allow the city to sell its detention center. Riedel says it will bring needed money to the city.

Stay tuned to KAWC for results from Tuesday's voting.