SNAP cuts in Somerton, council pay in San Luis and education on ballot

Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, has been halted amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Arizona is stepping in to help. Gov. Hobbs allocated $1.8 million to support food banks. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act known as ARPA, which provided emergency relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Yuma County, 18 percent of residents rely on SNAP. That puts many residents in a vulnerable spot.

Civic engagement reporter Alexandra Rangel shares how the funding shortfall could affect seniors in Somerton.

Also, San Luis voters will decide if city council members will get to keep their pay, benefits and travel expenses.

Proposition 434 is on the Nov. 4 ballot.

San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel supports Prop 434. She told KAWC that the money saved from council pay- about 450 thousand dollars- would go toward youth programs and community events including a holiday light parade.

Riedel said funding for those projects was cut in the most recent city budget.

A group that opposes Proposition 434 says cutting council pay would threaten city council accountability and limit who can serve. Araceli Aquino is with Rural Arizona Action.

Finally, in an otherwise quiet election year locally, voters in San Luis will decide on whether to recall two school board members.

Some voters in Yuma will vote on whether to continue providing bonus funding for the Crane School District.

KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer has more information.