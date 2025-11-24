Thanking farmworkers, Yuma ag challenges and Trans Awareness Week

For the past 31 years, Campesinos Sin Fronteras has held the Dia Del Campesino in San Luis. The goal is to thank farmworkers by offering free food, medical services and items like blankets and bicycles.

KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with Emma Torres, Campesinos’ founder and director, as the group gets ready for this year’s event early in the morning on Dec. 5.

As farmworkers head out to the fields, farm owners are also bracing for challenges including rising costs that impact their bottom line. KAWC civic engagement reporter Alexandra Rangel went out to the fields to speak with farm leaders.

And this past week was transgender awareness week. KAWC Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer visited with the GSA club at Arizona Western College to learn more about what the trans student experience might actually look like today.