Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Thanking farmworkers, Yuma ag challenges and Trans Awareness Week

By Victor Calderón,
Alexandra RangelSisko Stargazer
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:49 PM MST
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

For the past 31 years, Campesinos Sin Fronteras has held the Dia Del Campesino in San Luis. The goal is to thank farmworkers by offering free food, medical services and items like blankets and bicycles.

KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with Emma Torres, Campesinos’ founder and director, as the group gets ready for this year’s event early in the morning on Dec. 5.

As farmworkers head out to the fields, farm owners are also bracing for challenges including rising costs that impact their bottom line. KAWC civic engagement reporter Alexandra Rangel went out to the fields to speak with farm leaders.

And this past week was transgender awareness week. KAWC Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer visited with the GSA club at Arizona Western College to learn more about what the trans student experience might actually look like today.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Alexandra Rangel
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
