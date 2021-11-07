-
Recently, the U.S. Border Patrol began releasing refugees and asylum-seeking migrants in Yuma County. While they aren't in the area long, there are few…
The executive director of Campesinos Sin Fronteras, which serves farmworkers and low income residents in Yuma County, said that, despite the coronavirus,…
As the winter ag season continues in Yuma County, local fields are filled with workers, visible from early in the morning until late in the evening.Their…
For 25 years, local non-profit agencies have been celebrating farmworkers with an annual event in San Luis that’s a one stop shop for health and social…
Farmworker advocates in Yuma County say a U.S. Department of Labor proposal would likely hurt guest migrant workers here. Agricultural migrant workers get…
A non-profit in Yuma County is working with governmental agencies on both sides of the border to inform the community about the Zika virus. For the…
The health of the Latino population is a priority for the Mexican Consulate in Yuma, who recently contributed thousands of dollars to support a mobile…