Photo Gallery: Campesinos sin Fronteras holds conference for South Yuma County youth

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published May 10, 2025 at 3:15 AM MST
An air dancer could be seen waving its arms outside the youth conference at the AWC Schoening Conference Center.
1 of 11  — IMG_1886.jpeg
An air dancer could be seen waving its arms outside the youth conference at the AWC Schoening Conference Center.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Somerton Middle School students walk in to cheers from volunteer high schoolers.
2 of 11  — IMG_1937 2.jpeg
Somerton Middle School students walk in to cheers from volunteer high schoolers.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
These San Luis High School students volunteered to greet youth conference attendees with great gusto.
3 of 11  — IMG_1889.jpeg
These San Luis High School students volunteered to greet youth conference attendees with great gusto.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Jesus Robles, a senior at San Luis High School, was an event emcee alongside fellow senior Nicolas Castañeda. The pair asked students to define mental health—after having the groups compete to see who could give the loudest cheer.
4 of 11  — IMG_1913.jpeg
Jesus Robles, a senior at San Luis High School, was an event emcee alongside fellow senior Nicolas Castañeda. The pair asked students to define mental health—after having the groups compete to see who could give the loudest cheer.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Marilyn Sanchez (left) guides a group of 50 students to their first breakout session of the day.
5 of 11  — IMG_1956.jpeg
Marilyn Sanchez (left) guides a group of 50 students to their first breakout session of the day.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Educational Opportunity Center Charter High School (from the Yuma Private Industry Council) students led the breakout session on professionalism in social media.
6 of 11  — IMG_2012.jpeg
Educational Opportunity Center Charter High School (from the Yuma Private Industry Council) students led the breakout session on professionalism in social media.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Attendees each received goodie bags and the opportunity to win raffle prizes, which included Funko Pop figures, Lego sets, piggy banks, "emotional support nuggets" plushies and room decor.
7 of 11  — IMG_2010.jpeg
Attendees each received goodie bags and the opportunity to win raffle prizes, which included Funko Pop figures, Lego sets, piggy banks, "emotional support nuggets" plushies and room decor.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
The San Luis Police Department was one of various organizations tabling at the event, offering law enforcement rubber duckies and career advice.
8 of 11  — IMG_1965.jpeg
The San Luis Police Department was one of various organizations tabling at the event, offering law enforcement rubber duckies and career advice.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
ARIZONA@WORK, housed within the Arizona Department of Economic Security, advised students on career readiness and the resources they offer.
9 of 11  — IMG_1972.jpeg
ARIZONA@WORK, housed within the Arizona Department of Economic Security, advised students on career readiness and the resources they offer.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
U.S. Customs and Border Protection spoke with interested students about becoming border patrol agents. Pictured: Agent Wills (left) and Alan, an 8th grader from Southwest Junior High.
10 of 11  — IMG_2004.jpeg
U.S. Customs and Border Protection spoke with interested students about becoming border patrol agents. Pictured: Agent Wills (left) and Alan, an 8th grader from Southwest Junior High.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
One breakout session was hosted in the lecture hall at the Matador Activity Center. Attendees learned about the benefits of dual enrollment and in this image, they watched a special message from AWC President Daniel Corr.
11 of 11  — IMG_2043.jpeg
One breakout session was hosted in the lecture hall at the Matador Activity Center. Attendees learned about the benefits of dual enrollment and in this image, they watched a special message from AWC President Daniel Corr.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer

It was a conference by youth for youth. Nonprofit Campesinos Sin Fronteras’ third annual youth conference Friday brought 350 middle and high schoolers to Arizona Western College’s Yuma campus. This year’s focus was on mental health and wellness, a youth-picked topic according to CSF Youth and Family Services Director Laura Torres. Breakout group sessions covered healthy lifestyles, mindfulness, professionalism in social media, college readiness and community resources among others.

On top of selecting the topics, youth played a big part in leading the event. The conference’s emcees, Jesus Rojas and Nicolas Castañeda, are seniors from San Luis High School. SLHS students were also cheering students as they stepped off their buses and several of them served as group leaders, each presiding over a group of 50 kids from one session to the next.

The youth’s excitement was palpable as kids cheered, clapped and even competed to make the most noise during opening remarks. And those volunteering were also cheerful.

Marilyn Sanchez, a volunteer for CSF and an SLHS senior, led one group and commented that she hoped the kids would have fun.

“That's the first thing I wanted [for them]: to feel fun, like excited, because they're far, out of school to know better about mental health,” she said. “Because mental health’s something that they have to know because they are in middle school. After they graduate from middle school, they go to high school, and high school is more stressful – I can say it!”

As Sanchez had pointed out, the students were far outside of their usual stomping grounds. Attendees came from San Luis Middle School, Somerton Middle School, Southwest Junior High, Educational Opportunity Center Charter High School and San Pasqual Valley High School. For some, the event was their first visit to a college.

“For a lot of these students, they've never even left San Luis, Arizona, so coming out to the main campus is a big deal for them,” Torres said. “And so we just want to provide an opportunity for them to see what a college campus is like, to encourage them to seek higher education.”

And Friday’s event is just one of the ways CSF serves its community.

“We receive funding from the office of Secretary of Health and that allows us to provide services in the middle schools, and again, South Yuma County with positive youth development topics,” Torres explained. “Workforce readiness, college readiness, decision making, goal setting–you know, soft skills, right? Communication–we do a lot of public speaking as well. So just different skill sets that they may not learn with their core classes. We get to come in and just support the schools and the teachers with additional services.”
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
