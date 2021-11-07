-
8 P.M. Update: The San Luis boys soccer team came oh so close to the South Yuma County high school's first ever state championship, falling 3-2 in penalty…
-
A former San Luis High School security guard accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an underage male student entered into a plea…
-
For the past two months, classrooms, hallways, auditoriums and athletic fields for high schools in Yuma County have sat empty.On March 15, Arizona Gov.…
-
Yuma Union High School District officials today announced a week of online graduation ceremonies next month for its six area high schools.Schools have…
-
The Arizona Supreme Court heard oral arguments on two cases Thursday at San Luis High School as part of an outreach effort to present court proceedings…
-
Students from San Luis High School and Cibola High School won awards in multiple categories at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Region 4…
-
Yuma Union High School District nursing students have earned the highest average technical skills assessment score in the state for the fall semester and…
-
So you think you can dance?The San Luis High School Dance Team, known as the Snake Charmers, are proud to present four Hip Hop Dance and Culture Master…
-
The San Luis High School marching band will ring in the new year "across the pond" come 2021.The band was invited to march in London’s 2021 New Year’s Day…
-
San Luis High School welding students stopped by the Universal Technical Institute (UTI) in Phoenix to get a first hand look at their state-of-the-art…