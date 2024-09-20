© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Law enforcement, education officials hold safety forum following Yuma County school threats

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:36 AM MST
Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity addresses community members at a forum on school safety on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 at Yuma City Hall.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity addresses community members at a forum on school safety on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 at Yuma City Hall.

As law enforcement agencies and school districts throughout Yuma County continue to investigate potential school threats, officials sought to make parents and community members feel more confident about safety in schools at a community forum Thursday.

Officials from police departments and school districts in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis came together at Yuma City Hall after some local schools have gone through closures and lockdowns after online messages that mentioned possible school shootings.

Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity did not say if there were any credible threats or arrests made in connection with any of the recent local potential school threats but he and the others said Thursday they investigate any potential threat around the clock and only make public announcements if a potential threat leads to school closure or lockdown.

Chief Garrity said the Yuma Police Department has received 250 reports about possible school threats just this month. He said there has been a 170 percent increase in school threats in Arizona since a Sept. 4 high school shooting in Winder, Ga. At least four people died and nine others were injured.

Officials said many local schools have school resource officers, or SROs, who Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said are partly funded by grants. The officers are highly trained and facilitate communication between schools, districts and law enforcement.

YUHSD Director of Health and Safety Henry Gonzalez said school safety is not just about the physical safety of students, faculty and staff but also highlights a need to address the mental health of everyone involved.

Officials asked parents to work with them to monitor their children's social media activities.

Garrity asked parents and guardians to report any possible threats and not just repost them as that can create unnecessary anxiety.

Laurie Doering, the superintendent for the Crane Elementary School District in Yuma, suggested parents take their kids' phones at night as some threats can be made, seen and shared overnight.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on this story and ongoing coverage of law enforcement and schools in Yuma County.
Tags
News campus safetyPublic Safetyschool safetyYuma Police DepartmentYuma Union High School DistrictYuma County SchoolsYuma Elemenetary School District OneCrane Elementary School DistrictSomerton School DistrictSomerton High SchoolSan Luis Middle SchoolSan Luis High SchoolSan Luis Police Department
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content